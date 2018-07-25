Kings better prepared to face European opponents

Emboldened by new aspirations and with vital European experience under their belt, the Southern Kings will be gunning to start the PRO14 season with a bang against Italian outfit Zebre in Parma on September 1. The Kings then have another away game against the Dragons in Wales on September 8, before their first home game against Ulster on Sunday September 16, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.