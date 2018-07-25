Booysen Pride fall to red-hot Spurs

Hotspurs will be hoping the recent spate of positive results bodes well for their season after advancing to the next round of the Mala Moodley knockout competition on Sunday. The Schauder side romped past Booysen Pride, netting five goals to set up their quarterfinal berth. Head coach Andrew Bosch was happy they advanced but at the same time bemoaned his team’s lack of killer instinct.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.