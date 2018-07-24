Pitso wants shoes filled

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged members of his squad to take advantage of the high-profile exits of star players Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

Zimbabwean international Billiat recently ended his successful five-year stay at Chloorkop and joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs, while Tau has just signed a lucrative contract with English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Their departure could impact negatively on the Brazilians in the coming weeks as they continue their attempt to regain the Caf Champions League and begin their defence of the domestic league title.

Sundowns are in a spot of bother in the Champions League and have to win their remaining matches to stay in contention after they lost 1-0 to AS Togo-Port last week.

They remain rooted to the foot of the table in Group C with two points from three matches.

“We have lost influential players in Khama and Percy and we can’t fix that in a day or two‚” Mosimane said.

“People have to raise their hands. I want somebody to say I am taking that position of Khama or of Percy.

“We have players who can do that and I want them to raise their hands.

“The spaces are open and let’s see if guys will take the opportunity.”