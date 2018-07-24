Pitso wants shoes filled
Coach urges players to step up after Tau, Billiat exits
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged members of his squad to take advantage of the high-profile exits of star players Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.
Zimbabwean international Billiat recently ended his successful five-year stay at Chloorkop and joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs, while Tau has just signed a lucrative contract with English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion.
Their departure could impact negatively on the Brazilians in the coming weeks as they continue their attempt to regain the Caf Champions League and begin their defence of the domestic league title.
Sundowns are in a spot of bother in the Champions League and have to win their remaining matches to stay in contention after they lost 1-0 to AS Togo-Port last week.
They remain rooted to the foot of the table in Group C with two points from three matches.
“We have lost influential players in Khama and Percy and we can’t fix that in a day or two‚” Mosimane said.
“People have to raise their hands. I want somebody to say I am taking that position of Khama or of Percy.
“We have players who can do that and I want them to raise their hands.
“The spaces are open and let’s see if guys will take the opportunity.”
Even though it is destabilising us‚ we are proud to be exporting players.Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns coach
Sundowns have taken Bongani Zungu‚ Keegan Dolly and Tau to Europe in the last three seasons and Mosimane said he was proud that they had developed players good enough to play in some of the best leagues in the world.
“Even though it is destabilising us‚ we are proud to be exporting players,” he said.
“I am always looking for replacements, and it is a tough thing.”
Mosimane has signed unknown Venezuelan striker Jose Ali Meza‚ former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali and highly promising full-back Lyle Lakay from Cape Town City in a bid to reinforce his squad.
Other players who will be looking to impress and fill the holes left by Billiat and Tau are George Lebese‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Thokozani Sekotlong and Lucky Mohomi.
Mosimane admitted their depth would be tested in the coming months.
“We have to keep the ball rolling and get momentum.
“You understand that we have a season that I have never had before.
“The whole group must be functioning and getting game time because you can’t play 28 games before May‚ which include the Champions League‚ the PSL‚ cup competitions and international matches.
“It is a marathon but we have been doing this Comrades for the past five years and what is important for us is the Champions League and the PSL because they are the two major trophies.
“But at the same time‚ you can’t say you don’t want to win cup competitions. It is going to be about training and match management.
“You have seen in the past that people went all the way to the finals and then came back home with no legs.
“I prefer to gain momentum with time‚ but that does not mean you are not going to win anything.”