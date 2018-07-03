Park United in pole position

Park United opened up a two-point lead at the summit of the Northern Areas Football Association premier league table after a resounding 3-0 victory over Saints at the weekend.

United, who were level on points with fellow frontrunners Hotspurs going into this match, put up a commanding display as they romped to victory to open up their lead over Spurs on Sunday.

Spurs now find themselves two points behind the log leaders after a 0-0 draw to Blackpool on Saturday Fairview Rovers, thanks to a 2-1 win over Malabar outfit Shamrocks, jumped three places to third on the log, just one win away from the top spot.

A blanket can be thrown over the top six teams, with only five points separating firstplaced United and sixth-placed West Lake.

Wolves, Helenvale, who did not play this week, and West Lake all sit on 26 points after this week’s round of matches.

Wolves lost their second match in as many weeks after going down 2-1 to Stardrift on Sunday.