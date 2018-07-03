Security failings in Sahel mar summit

African leaders gathered in the Mauritanian capital on Monday for the final day of a summit overshadowed by security issues after jihadist rebels hammered two fragile Sahel states in successive attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron, making an exceptional appearance at an African Union (AU) summit, was expected to discuss hurdles facing a five-nation French-backed anti-terror unit, the “G5 Sahel” force.

As the summit focusing on free trade, funding and corruption opened on Sunday, a bomb aimed at French soldiers in Mali’s troubled north killed four civilians and injured more than 20 people, including four soldiers.

In Niger, Boko Haram insurgents targeted a military position in the southeast of the country, killing 10 soldiers – a reminder of the peril that Nigeria’s notorious jihadists pose to neighbouring countries.

On Friday, a suicide bombing hit the Mali headquarters of the G5 Sahel, fuelling concerns about its ability to tackle jihadist groups in the region.

It was the first attack on the headquarters of the five-nation force, which was set up with French backing last year to fight jihadist insurgents and criminal groups in the vast and unstable Sahel region.

In total, four separate attacks killed 15 people in Mali in three days, as the vulnerable West African nation prepares to go to the polls on July 29. The G5 Sahel leaders – from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – met on Sunday to prepare for talks with Macron.

“These attacks should strengthen our determination to fight terrorism to ensure our populations’ security,” Niger’s president, Mahamadou Issoufou, said.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, hosting the gathering of more than 40 heads of state and government, said Friday’s bombing hit at the heart of security in the Sahel, and lashed out at a lack of international help.

The al-Qaeda-linked Support Group for Islam and Muslims, the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel, claimed the attack in a call to Mauritanian news agency Al-Akhbar.