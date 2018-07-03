Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis got his wish on Monday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) exponentially increased the punishment for ball-tampering.

Those who fall foul of “illegally changing the condition of the ball” in future could be banned for six Tests or a dozen one-day internationals.

The current maximum suspension is one Test or two ODIs.

That’s the upshot of the heaviest sentence for a level three offence being increased from eight to 12 suspension points.

The new measures were approved at the ICC’s 75th annual conference in Dublin‚ which ended on Monday‚ and will come into force in October once they have been formalised in the next version of the code of conduct.

Asked on Sunday whether the ICC should hike the penalties for ball-tampering‚ Du Plessis said: “They have to. It’s happening too often. They need to do that [change the regulations] as quickly as possible. The penalties need to be harsher for ball-tampering.”

Du Plessis makes an unusual advocate for harsher sanctions considering he has been found guilty of ball-tampering twice in less than five years.