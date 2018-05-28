Grey High keep dangerous Dalians at bay

After a tightly contested first half, Grey High took control with three tries after the break to defeat Dale 33-12 in an entertaining schools rugby encounter at the Philip field in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. With a try on the stroke of half time, the hosts took a 14-12 lead and then used a suffocating defence to keep the dangerous Dale backs in check as they piled on the pressure in the second half.

