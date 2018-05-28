Hill, Bester triumph in Zuurberg

Overnight leaders Andrew Hill and Shaun-Nick Bester put the hammer down from the start to surge to stage and overall victory on the final day of the PwC Great Zuurberg Trek mountain-bike race at Addo yesterday.

The TIB-Silverback-Best4Sport team won their second stage of the threeday event at the Zuurberg Mountain Village just outside Port Elizabeth to take the title in 8:53:46.

After a sluggish start to the event, RSA Web’s Stuart Marais and Renay Groustra placed second on yesterday’s 50km stage to rise to fourth in the general classification.

Saturday’s winners, Aiden Connelly and Rogan Smart (Bike ShopScott-Strocam), placed third to keep their second place in the standings in 9:02:05.

East London’s Jason Peach and Jason Reed were fourth yesterday to place third overall in 9:05:55.

The women’s race was won by Ascendis Health-Spur’s Ariane Luthi and Robyn de Groot, who dominated the event from start to finish to relegate the experienced Theresa Ralph and Sarah Hill (Galileo Risk) into a distant second.