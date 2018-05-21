Bonus point for NMU against Police

NMU’S Madibaz ended Police’s four-match winning streak when they beat them 25-17 in their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby fixture at the south campus on Saturday.

The students got full value for their efforts and won with a bonus point, scoring four tries to two.

Park left Born Fighters propping up the bottom of the Grand Challenge Cup log when they beat them by 36-18 in Somerset East.

Jeffreys Bay registered their second win of the season by beating Spring Rose 32-15.

United Barbarians scored six tries to three en route to defeating African Bombers 46-27.

Progress got the better of Despatch at the Central field and won by 45-12.

Missionvale managed to edge Trying Stars by 23-22 in a tightly contested match that was in the balance until the final whistle.

Windvogel won 21-17 against the Gelvan Wallabies to register their first win of the season.

The match between Brumbies and Suburban did not take place due to insufficient first aid facilities. The results were: NMU 25 SAPS 17 Born Fighters 18 Park 36 Jeffreys Bay 32 Spring Rose 15 Barbarians 46 Bombers 27 Progress 45 Despatch 12 Trying Stars 22 Missionvale 23 Windvogel 21 Wallabies 17