Beat your fear of water at brand new Motherwell swimming pool

Thousands of residents will benefit from the Motherwell Learn to Swim pool, opened at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports centre yesterday.

Mayor Athol Trollip was on hand to cut the ribbon and open the facility.

Also present were dignitaries from Swimming South Africa, Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics, the municipality, and its sponsors.

The pool, roughly 20 metres in length, is housed inside a self-ventilating structure.

Many residents, especially children, will learn the art of swimming under the guidance of Learn to Swim instructor Yonwaba Sipeliti.

He conducted a few demonstrations yesterday, showing what he teaches the many children who attend his classes to improve their confidence in the water.

The R5-million project is jointly funded in a three-way partnership between the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the National Lotteries Commission and Transnet Ports Authority.

Trollip said of the project: “If you want to be a champion, you need heroes and you need to put in the time and effort.

“We just need to encourage our young people to get over that fear [of swimming] and everything will be great,” he said.

Also in attendance at the event were double Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker and former Olympic gold medallist Penny Heyns.

“It’s easy to drown if one does not know what to do in the water,” Schoenmaker said. “Living this close to the coast, it’s important to learn how to swim and be comfortable in the water.”

Sipeliti said seeing the pool opened was the realisation of a dream for him.

“We will use this pool to teach children how to swim, but moreover, to help them possibly achieve their own dreams of one day representing the Eastern Province and even the country.

“So it feels good for me to pass on these skills to them, because it in turn makes them feel good about themselves and helps them grow confidence.”