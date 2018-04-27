Hills come alive as Reed tames Nanaga

Jason Reed and Kelsey van Schoor were the pick of the bunch as the pair surged to victory at the Nanaga Mountain Bike Race last week.

East London-based Reed, riding in the 50km race, was pushed all the way to the line by last year’s champion Jason Meaton and Jason Peach to finish in two hours, 12 minutes and 53 seconds.

Meaton was three seconds back and Peach completed the podium in a time of 2.13:22.

In the women’s 50km race, Van Schoor, 16, put on a commanding display to claim victory in a time of 2:33:23. She was followed home by Tracey Campbell, almost 20 minutes back in 2:53:40, with Andrea Shirley another two minutes behind.

Going into the race, Reed said, he was confident of doing well despite the strength of the field.

“There were times I thought I would only end in third or fourth as I was struggling midway through, but as the hills became less severe, I could see the other guys were starting to tire.

“So I tried one or two attacks to test the guys, and Jason [Meaton] was the only one who could go with my attacks. Towards the end of the race, I managed to catch up to him and pip him near the finish.”

Reed, who was second behind Meaton in last year’s event, said his experience in mountain bike racing definitely helped him push for the victory, admitting that he was not the strongest rider in the field.

“I think just using the right tactics, conserving myself and perhaps being a little lucky at the end, plus the experience I have gained, helped me pick up the win.”

Race organiser Sheena O’Keeffe said: “That the race is in support of the Sunshine Coast Charity Trust is very much a focal point of this race.”

