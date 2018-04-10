Chippa United are refocusing their ambitions from avoiding being sucked into a relegation fight to chasing a top eight Absa Premiership finish‚ coach Vladislav Heric said after the weekend heroics at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

Chippa upset hosts Kaizer Chiefs with a 3-0 victory on Saturday to jump from 13th to seventh place in the standings with four games to go.

But Heric‚ whose side next host second-from-bottom Ajax Cape Town on Sunday‚ said he would first have to do some psychological work with an elated playing squad.

“The very important point now is to keep the heads of my players cool which is going to be difficult after a very good result‚” he said.

“With regards to moving up to a higher position on the log‚ we definitely consider that a challenge and look to collect points because now the fixtures are a little more balanced‚ with two matches left away and two matches at home.

“So you never know what can happen but I think we have the right now to say we’ve changed our focus from not wanting to slip into the relegation place to chasing a top eight place‚” the caretaker coach said.