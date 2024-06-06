Metro’s electricity tariff hike mix-up disgraceful
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s flawed electricity tariff application is an absolute embarrassment and an insult to residents of this city.
The attempt to hike electricity tariffs by 12.7% is horrifically incorrect, and has emerged thanks to the vigilance of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.