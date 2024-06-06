Nelson Mandela Bay police step up to serve meals to flood victims

In the wake of the devastating floods that left many communities in turmoil, a heart-warming display of unity and compassion emerged this week.
The collaboration between the police, businesses and residents highlighted the power of collective action as they headed out to assist in areas such as Kariega, KwaNobuhle, Kamesh and Kabega Park.
Station commanders worked tirelessly with their members as they went above and beyond their duty of maintaining law and order to co-ordinate rescue operations and distribute much-needed supplies.
Local businesses also played a crucial role in the relief efforts.
Many donated funds, while others donated food, water and clothing.
Throughout the week, the SAPS and various crime prevention forums handed out food parcels and warm meals to the affected families.
On Tuesday, SAPS Kamesh and the CPF dished up nutritious meals to the community.
In KwaNobuhle, police members also rallied together in support of the community and assisted with meals.
On Wednesday, Kariega police station commander Brigadier Andre Swart and Kabega Park station commander Colonel Tony Nomdoe, together with their members, volunteered their time to provide hot meals, blankets and essential food items to the families housed in temporary shelters.
SAPS Kariega, with the assistance of the Women’s Network and Men for Change, rose to the occasion by opening their hearts and wallets to the flood victims.
Not only did they provide hot meals to the distraught and displaced families, they also offered emotional support.
Also on Wednesday, Nomdoe and his team, in collaboration with the Gift of the Givers, handed out 600 food parcels and blankets at the Kuyga Community Hall.
The Gift of the Givers have been instrumental in the relief efforts.
As soon as they heard about the devastation, they swiftly came to the aid of those in need.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata extended his appreciation to everyone who contributed and responded in any way to the plight of those who lost loved ones or were left homeless.
“In times of crisis, it is the unity and compassion of people that makes the most significant difference,” Ncata said.
“The actions of these good-hearted individuals, organisations and our SAPS members have shown that even in the darkest of times the light of human kindness shines brightly.”
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay police step up to serve meals to flood victims
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
