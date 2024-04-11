Interests of Bay ratepayers must be protected in Chippa negotiations
There were a lot of murmurs on social media at the weekend about Chippa United’s decision to play its DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs in East London on Saturday.
Those in Nelson Mandela Bay’s political circles have questioned why Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi has been allowed to get away with taking premier games — such as a Chiefs game, which is a crowd-puller — to East London when the Bay municipality spends about R13.5m a year to have the soccer outfit play in the city...
