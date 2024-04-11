A Chinese citizen was abducted from a business premises in Kariega on Wednesday, the third such incident in Nelson Mandela Bay recently.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that a case of kidnapping was under investigation, but information surrounding the incident was still limited.
“It is unclear whether a ransom demand has been made,” she said.
According to reports, the incident took place outside the Uitenhage Mall at about 5.30pm.
A group of men abducted the victim and fled in his white VW delivery vehicle.
This comes after two kidnapping victims were reunited with their families in March.
Bay businessman Neal Ah-Tow was released three weeks after he was taken outside his fast food outlet in Sidwell. Reports stated that no ransom was paid.
In the other incident, Kariega mother Sonam Gajjar’s family paid a R2m ransom for her release two days after she was abducted in the driveway of her home in Mosel Road.
HeraldLIVE
Another person kidnapped in Kariega
Image: 123RF/RAFAEL BENARI
