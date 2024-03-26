Scaled-back Bok trophy tour missed the mark
Two Boks on the back of a bakkie, driving through the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay, showcasing the William Webb Ellis trophy.
It sounds like a joke, right? But for many angry Springboks fans in the Bay, it was no laughing matter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.