Opinion

Scaled-back Bok trophy tour missed the mark

26 March 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Two Boks on the back of a bakkie, driving through the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay, showcasing the William Webb Ellis trophy.

It sounds like a joke, right? But for many angry Springboks fans in the Bay, it was no laughing matter...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read