A 33-year-old man suspected of attempting to smuggle a stolen vehicle out of South Africa was arrested on Monday.
The suspect is facing charges related to possession of presumed stolen property and is expected to appear before the Mokerong magistrate's court on Tuesday.
In a coordinated operation, members of the provincial anti-smuggling task team intercepted the Toyota Fortuner a few kilometres away from the Grobler's Bridge border post in the Tomburke policing area when the suspect was attempting to cross into Botswana.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the officers' quick response was based on actionable intelligence that showed the vehicle was reported stolen at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng last week.
He said the vehicle was going to be smuggled into Zimbabwe via the Plumtree border post.
Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post
