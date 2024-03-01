WEATHER GURU | Who stopped the rain?
Everybody is questioning when it will rain again and why are we having so much wind for this time of the year in Nelson Mandela Bay?
Nobody expected all the rain in December, when all were complaining and asking when the unseasonal rain would stop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.