Opinion

Agriculture still employs a significant number of South Africans

28 February 2024
Wandile Sihlobo
The South African agricultural sector remains essential and a notable job creator in our economy.

This past week, Stats SA released its Quarterly Labour Survey data that updated the number of people working in this sector in the last quarter of 2023...

