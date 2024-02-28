Super 14 can reclaim elite tournament status
If officials take lessons from past mistakes and apply them in 2024, the much-maligned EC Super 14 tournament can reclaim its status as SA's No 1 ranked club rugby tournament.
Its image was severely tarnished in 2023 after the event was beset by a series of embarrassing problems which dragged rugby's name through the mud...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.