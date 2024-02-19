Dead president walking? Election may spell end for Cyril
If the plethora of opinion surveys and by-election results indicating a worse-than-predicted ANC loss in the upcoming elections turn out to be true, then President Cyril Ramaphosa is a dead man walking.
This week’s news that the constitution-less, policy-free, Jacob Zuma cult, the MK Party, is giving the ANC a hot klap in KwaZulu-Natal and could reduce the party’s national majority significantly, brings the possibility of a SA without Ramaphosa at the helm even closer...
