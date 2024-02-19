×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Killing of good Samaritans a terrible indictment on our society

19 February 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Murdered for R100 — that is how cheap life is in SA. The emotional cost to the victim’s family, however, is immeasurable. As happens all too often, it was an act of kindness that precipitated the death of KwaDwesi reverend Malinge Mjele, who also operated a taxi to put food on the table.

Mjele was the second man of God to be gunned down in the Bay in less than six months...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read