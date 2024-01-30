×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion Editors Choice

Zuma’s party is dedicated to liberation — his

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen takes a punch at Lesufi and hits South Africans on the margins instead

Premium
02 February 2024
Tom Eaton
Columnist

Jacob Zuma’s new party claims it is a “liberation movement led by the people”. Mmusi Maimane’s new party insists it is “serving the people, led by the people”. Geez. As if the people didn’t have enough on their plates right now.

Of course, they’re probably not the same people. After all, Zuma and Maimane are very different politicians offering very different things. The one is a charming traditionalist remembered by some as a disastrous leader who wrecked his party and therefore took SA backwards. The other is Jacob Zuma. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read