Opinion Editors Choice
Zuma’s party is dedicated to liberation — his
Meanwhile, Steenhuisen takes a punch at Lesufi and hits South Africans on the margins instead
Jacob Zuma’s new party claims it is a “liberation movement led by the people”. Mmusi Maimane’s new party insists it is “serving the people, led by the people”. Geez. As if the people didn’t have enough on their plates right now.
Of course, they’re probably not the same people. After all, Zuma and Maimane are very different politicians offering very different things. The one is a charming traditionalist remembered by some as a disastrous leader who wrecked his party and therefore took SA backwards. The other is Jacob Zuma. ..
