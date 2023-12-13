Confirmed Bay cholera case raises red flag

Seven months after several people died of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, a case of the highly contagious disease has been confirmed in Nelson Mandela Bay
At the time of the Hammanskraal outbreak in May, at least 17 deaths were confirmed, but it was believed the toll could have been higher as some deaths might not have been recorded.
Several other cases were confirmed around the country in the months after, with dozens more deaths reported.
And now the first case of cholera in the Bay has been confirmed after a 47-year-old woman from Walmer township tested positive for the virus.
Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said on Monday the woman was in good health but while we are grateful for that, it is important now to trace the source of the cholera if we are to prevent it spreading any further, causing illness and, possibly, death.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said a sewer obstruction had been identified at the woman’s residence and fixed.
She said the municipality was conducting a cholera surveillance programme in wastewater for early detection of cholera cases in the community.
“This step is very important as early detection of cases will allow all health role players to get their responses ready,” she said.
“It is also possible to contain the spread of disease once the surveillance system detects the possible source of the infection.”
Mamela said the municipality believed there was little reason for the community to be concerned about the municipal drinking water as it underwent strict treatment processes before being reticulated to communities.
We certainly hope that is the case because it is unthinkable, unforgivable even, that in a democratic and modern-day SA, people get sick and die from consuming water.
The municipality has acted swiftly, conducting its surveillance programme. But is that enough?
Educating residents about cholera — information about how it spreads, how to avoid contracting it and recognise symptoms — will also be vital in containing its spread.
And, ultimately, all those responsible for providing our water need to ensure they do everything possible to prevent any cholera outbreaks.
