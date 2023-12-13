Partnerships key to rebuilding Nelson Mandela Bay

There is no point in dwelling on how we got to this stage where we seem to be facing crisis from every possible angle — logistics, electricity, safety and security, and the delivery of basic services.
Given the scale of the issues and the vacuum left by inaction, partnerships and collaboration have become the only way to retain much-needed investment and jobs in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is not about business propping up government or taking over the service delivery paid for by our rates and taxes, but rather offering expertise, time and resources to address immediate crises and capacitate government to improve delivery over the longer term.
It is about stepping in and working together as business, and working with government, because if we don’t act, businesses will not succeed and the resulting rise in unemployment and poverty will only deepen the tears in an already-fragile social fabric and raise the levels of desperation and instability.
Collaboration and partnership work for a very simple reason.
A cliché but true — together we can do more, and have a stronger voice, than we can as individual actors.
Sharing resources and expertise amplifies their effect and impact.
Time though is of the essence and these partnerships cannot afford to be caught up in an endless stream of bureaucracy, work/talk shops, conferences, meetings and box-ticking exercises.
Rather there needs to be an urgent shift from talking to action.
Interestingly, according to the 2023 South Africa Trust Barometer by communications consultancy Edelman Africa, which has been studying trust in business, government, NGOs and the media for more than 20 years, the SA public increasingly supports the involvement of business in working together for the greater good and partnering with government to solve socioeconomic problems.
Respondents in the 2023 barometer believe that partnership between business and government is six times more likely to deliver constructive change and optimal results in solving societal problems, than by either working alone.
Locally, we have seen how businesses volunteering their time, resources and expertise, and working together with local government through the co-operation MOU signed between the Business Chamber and the municipality, have all made a real difference on the ground.
Vandalism incidents, resulting in disruptive unscheduled power outages, have been reduced where substations have been adopted by individual businesses or geographic clusters, while more than 1.5-million litres of water a day has been saved through an Adopt A Leak intervention which saw leaks in seven impoverished communities being fixed.
Our North End and Neave/Korsten clusters have mobilised support and have worked together to repaint road markings, clear litter and start beautifying their surrounding areas.
One of our latest clusters to be established, the beachfront cluster, has in a short time made positive strides in collaborating with key partners in improving lighting, safety and security and the general cleanliness of the area.
Task teams of specialists from local businesses have been working with the relevant stakeholders to provide input on improving efficiencies in electricity distribution and on improving and managing our sewerage and sanitation infrastructure.
Most notable has been the 24-hour stage 5+ load-shedding schedule which has provide a more tenable alternative for the Bay’s largest manufacturers and energy users.
This is just to mention a few of the interventions taken by local business, working collaboratively and pragmatically, to take positive action which helps to support an enabling environment in which business can operate.
More recently at national level, business-government partnerships have become the norm with workstreams developed to fast-track interventions to address the urgent logistics, electricity and safety and security issues facing the country as a whole.
As the Business Chamber, we are engaging with a wide range of role players to explore synergies, and it is encouraging to hear that the activist, collaborative approach taken by local business is being viewed by some nationally as a test case, or best practice, for not only partnership but importantly, for turning talk into practical action that makes a difference.
What is increasingly clear, from local examples such as the Gautrain as well as international practice, is that formalising public-private partnerships can be a major solution to improving infrastructure and service delivery.
As such, we are urging that the public-private approach taken by Transnet on the east-west rail corridor also be vigorously pursued on the north-south corridor.
We cannot afford for this metro not to be part of the national initiatives on energy, infrastructure, safety and security, and freight and logistics; particularly given the current delays and chaos around our ports, along with the long-standing inefficiencies associated with the north to south rail corridor.
These are all critical issues which threaten our local economy, which is strongly orientated around the automotive industry and general manufacturing.
Our Bay has the distinction of being the only two-port city in SA and as such this should be fully leveraged to build a strong imports and exports hub which will enable the retention and growth of investment and jobs.
Through our Business Chamber’s activist and action orientated approach, we are mobilising businesses and the various stakeholders to take actions which support this vision.
It is not too late to change the current trajectory and rebuild our economy, but this requires a unified commitment and response.
Siyolo Dick is the vice-president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and chair of the Perseverance cluster.
