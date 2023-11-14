×

Opinion Editors Choice

Middle-aged millionaires ain’t cutting it for SA’s missing millennials

It’s hard for our youth to get excited over voting even when the future has been in decline for 30 years

Premium
15 November 2023
Tom Eaton
Columnist

Whitney Houston believed that the children are our future. I’m not familiar with all her work, so it’s possible she also sang songs wondering where bears go to the loo or whether the pope is Catholic, but in terms of the repertoire I know, she never made a safer comment than when she suggested that human beings age.

There were other songs, of course, in which she philosophised about time and space. I Will Always Love You, for example, deals with our mistaken belief that a lifetime is “always” while simultaneously — and paradoxically — confirming that Dolly Parton is immortal. ..

Speech Bubbles

Latest