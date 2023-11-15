Moving memorial held for murdered Paterson High pupil
Community, school and soccer fraternity mourn loss of Chadwin Witbooi
Tears flowed as a Schauderville community, still reeling from the murder of Chadwin Witbooi, gathered at an emotional memorial service for the slain Paterson High School pupil.
A popular TikToker and promising football prospect, the 18-year-old matric pupil was gunned down on Monday last week while walking home from studying for his final exams...
