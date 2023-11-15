×

News

Moving memorial held for murdered Paterson High pupil

Community, school and soccer fraternity mourn loss of Chadwin Witbooi

By Tshepiso Mametela - 15 November 2023

Tears flowed as a Schauderville community, still reeling from the murder of Chadwin Witbooi, gathered at an emotional memorial service for the slain Paterson High School pupil.

A popular TikToker and promising football prospect, the 18-year-old matric pupil was gunned down on Monday last week while walking home from studying for his final exams...

