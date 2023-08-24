A Framesby resident has been injured after a violent home invasion on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at 1.20am in Atlanta Crescent where three suspects gained entry to the property by forcing a sliding door open.
The man was attacked with a knife and stabbed in the left forearm.
The suspects then tied up the family of three and demanded money and firearms.
“It is further alleged that the daughter managed to flee to the neighbours to seek help, a panic button was activated, but on arrival the suspects had already fled from the scene,” she said.
The suspects ransacked the home and fled with cellphones, an iPad, a digital camera, jewellery, a laptop and a Samsung TV.
“During the search of the property, the security officer recovered the Samsung TV near a boundary wall of the complainant.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Resident stabbed during home invasion in Framesby
Image: FILE
A Framesby resident has been injured after a violent home invasion on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at 1.20am in Atlanta Crescent where three suspects gained entry to the property by forcing a sliding door open.
The man was attacked with a knife and stabbed in the left forearm.
The suspects then tied up the family of three and demanded money and firearms.
“It is further alleged that the daughter managed to flee to the neighbours to seek help, a panic button was activated, but on arrival the suspects had already fled from the scene,” she said.
The suspects ransacked the home and fled with cellphones, an iPad, a digital camera, jewellery, a laptop and a Samsung TV.
“During the search of the property, the security officer recovered the Samsung TV near a boundary wall of the complainant.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News