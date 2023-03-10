Politicians want our votes but not our voices
On Monday, as I sat on stage at the South End Museum in Gqeberha, participating in a community dialogue about the state of our democracy, organised jointly by Nelson Mandela University and The Herald (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/), I was moved by a poignant story told by a fellow panellist.
Lorenzo Davids, Urban Issues Consulting CEO, recalled giving a lift to a 68-year-old woman he had met while driving around the Western Cape on one of his many fascinating travels. She had been hitchhiking, and he had obliged her, even though her destination was off the beaten track...
Politicians want our votes but not our voices
Contributor and analyst
On Monday, as I sat on stage at the South End Museum in Gqeberha, participating in a community dialogue about the state of our democracy, organised jointly by Nelson Mandela University and The Herald (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/), I was moved by a poignant story told by a fellow panellist.
Lorenzo Davids, Urban Issues Consulting CEO, recalled giving a lift to a 68-year-old woman he had met while driving around the Western Cape on one of his many fascinating travels. She had been hitchhiking, and he had obliged her, even though her destination was off the beaten track...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion