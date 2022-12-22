Phala Phala looms over Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption call
Until President Cyril Ramaphosa clears his name of the allegations of impropriety linked to the theft of foreign currency on his Phala Phala farm, any efforts to root out corruption will continue to be undermined.
With the Phala Phala scandal hanging over his head, Ramaphosa spoke about taking a hard-line approach against corruption and patronage in both the ANC and the government...
Phala Phala looms over Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption call
