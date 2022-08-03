×

Opinion

Positive outlook for grain, oilseed farmers

Premium
03 August 2022
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

This past week SA’s Crop Estimate Committee released its monthly update of the size of the 2021/22 summer crop harvest and its initial area plantings for 2022/23 winter crops.

For summer crops — maize, soybeans, sunflower seed, sorghum and dry beans — this information comes when farmers have completed harvest in the country’s eastern regions...

