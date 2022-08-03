Positive outlook for grain, oilseed farmers
This past week SA’s Crop Estimate Committee released its monthly update of the size of the 2021/22 summer crop harvest and its initial area plantings for 2022/23 winter crops.
For summer crops — maize, soybeans, sunflower seed, sorghum and dry beans — this information comes when farmers have completed harvest in the country’s eastern regions...
Positive outlook for grain, oilseed farmers
Columnist
This past week SA’s Crop Estimate Committee released its monthly update of the size of the 2021/22 summer crop harvest and its initial area plantings for 2022/23 winter crops.
For summer crops — maize, soybeans, sunflower seed, sorghum and dry beans — this information comes when farmers have completed harvest in the country’s eastern regions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion