Skills drain a dire threat to Eskom
For the past month, South Africans were subjected to daily blackouts as Eskom battled to keep up with the electricity demands.
Some commentators called it SA’s biggest power crisis since the advent of democracy, and we agree, but at the heart of the problem appears to be a crisis of leadership as well as a skills drain...
Skills drain a dire threat to Eskom
None
For the past month, South Africans were subjected to daily blackouts as Eskom battled to keep up with the electricity demands.
Some commentators called it SA’s biggest power crisis since the advent of democracy, and we agree, but at the heart of the problem appears to be a crisis of leadership as well as a skills drain...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Opinion