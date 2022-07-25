Kruisfontein snatch vital log points against Madibaz
Humansdorp side hold on to beat students 29-28
Kruisfontein United asserted their dominance in Group D of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they edged the NMU Madibaz 29-28 on Saturday.
In a nail-biting clash which went down to the wire at the campus, in-form Kruisfontein registered a vital win before the quarterfinals...
Kruisfontein snatch vital log points against Madibaz
Humansdorp side hold on to beat students 29-28
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Kruisfontein United asserted their dominance in Group D of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they edged the NMU Madibaz 29-28 on Saturday.
In a nail-biting clash which went down to the wire at the campus, in-form Kruisfontein registered a vital win before the quarterfinals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer