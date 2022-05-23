This is how lawlessness thrives
When the rule of law applies to some and not to an elite and connected section of society, this a recipe for anarchy
If you have ever wondered what the future of law — and lawlessness — in SA looks like, then come with me. Walk with me as we consider whether “rule of law” works for some or for all. Hold my hand as we look at how precedent is set. Come.
In October last year defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele sat in a meeting at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion, with about 55 members of a group of alleged military veterans...
