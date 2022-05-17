To keep our demons in check, we need to embrace unusual suspects

Whether we agree with them or not, stepping away from our reading staples to sample other views is important

On Sunday morning I sat on the stage of a school hall in Franschhoek and watched someone in the grips of what looked like an unusual form of demonic possession.



I say “unusual” because demonic possession is par for the course at the Franschhoek Literary Festival, or indeed anywhere writers gather...