Police training base being monitored after reports of 'horrific conditions'

SA Police Service trainees were given loaves of bread to compensate for a lack of food, endured cold showers and slept without blankets, pillows or mattresses at a military base in Kimberley.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed the “horrific conditions” police trainees were subjected to, in a parliamentary response.

While police management have since remedied the situation, Masemola provided an in-depth response on the conditions.

He said during the state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 12,000 additional SAPS members would be recruited and trained to ensure that the police urgently got the capacity it needed.

“The Estimates of National Expenditure (ENE) 2022 provides for additional funding for the recruitment of entry-level constables over the medium-term period. In this regard, 12,000 entry-level constable posts are provided for, of which 7,000 entry-level constables will be appointed during the 2022/2023 financial year and another 5,000 during the 2023/2024 financial year,” he said.

“In addition to these posts, 3,000 posts were advertised in 2021/2022 and these members will undergo training in 2022/2023. Therefore, a total of 10,000 recruits will be trained in 2022/2023. To that effect the SAPS undertook Project 10,000, which is deemed as a national priority, to recruit and train 10,000 SAPS members in 2022/2023.