Water scarcity is not a temporary problem

Business, and many other role players, welcomed Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu’s assurance during his recent visit to the city that the much-delayed expansion of the Nooitgedacht water treatment works was on track to deliver water by April, essentially increasing total supply by an additional 10%.



Completion of this project is key to augmenting the city’s water supply by obtaining and treating additional water from the Gariep Dam via the Orange-Fish River transfer scheme...