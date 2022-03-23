‘We need that R50m’ — Relief after court halts R50m Cuban donation
Many have praised lobby group AfriForum’s court action against the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco), which had set aside R50m to donate to the Cuban government for food security in that country.
On Tuesday the Pretoria high court granted AfriForum an urgent interdict preventing Dirco from making the donation and ordered it to pay the costs of the application.
The group welcomed the interdict, saying it will submit a review application at a later date to overturn government’s decision to make the donation.
Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, said the donation was unlawful and shameful.
“We are pleased we managed to stop this unlawful and shameful donation in its tracks. We are optimistic our review application will succeed in making a final end to the matter. AfriForum pledges to continue its fight against outrageous and wasteful expenditure which is squandering taxpayers’ money.”
Last month deputy Dirco minister Alvin Botes told a parliamentary portfolio committee the donation would help Cuba’s food insecurity amid US sanctions.
Dirco came under fire for the donation and was met with calls to reverse it by a coalition of community-based NGOs and feeding schemes who said government should use the R50m to tackle hunger in SA.
“The coalition believes an end to hunger is possible, but only through the collaboration of government and non-government organisations uniting efforts, expertise and resources.
“The coalition believes the donation of R50m to a foreign country on the basis of international relations is a gross misallocation of funds, at best,” said the coalition.
Here are some responses on social media:
I hate to have to agree with Afriforum but they’re right to interdict the government about their donation to Cuba. I love the Cuban people but this is bad timing gents. We need that R 50 mil more right now.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 22, 2022
I’d stand with Cuba over AfriForum, any-day and everyday and twice on Sundays.— Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) March 22, 2022
🇨🇺
The R 50 Million Donation to Cuba does not make sense to ordinary South Africans and Tax payers— Mbuso P Siera (@mbuso_siera) March 22, 2022
Well done Afriforum
Black Rural Schools have Pit Toilets, R 50M can make a difference!
What was the main purpose of that R50m to Cuba? Afriforum did well to stop that unnecessary expenditure— Walter Jones Nong (@WjNong) March 22, 2022
You know how terrible you have to be for black masses to agree with AfriForum— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 22, 2022
A massive well done to @afriforum and the gang for their win against the government's R50 million fast one.— K9_Reaper 🏴☠️ Jester (@k9_reaper) March 22, 2022
You guys rock. Seriously.
Afriforum is our only hope in ending state of disaster in South Africa. Our courts will save us again from this senseless Government of Ramaphosa and his friends. #FamilyMeeting— Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) March 22, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.