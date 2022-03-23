‘We need that R50m’ — Relief after court halts R50m Cuban donation

Many have praised lobby group AfriForum’s court action against the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco), which had set aside R50m to donate to the Cuban government for food security in that country.

On Tuesday the Pretoria high court granted AfriForum an urgent interdict preventing Dirco from making the donation and ordered it to pay the costs of the application.

The group welcomed the interdict, saying it will submit a review application at a later date to overturn government’s decision to make the donation.

Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, said the donation was unlawful and shameful.