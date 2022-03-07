Crunch time for adjustment budget

Residents will be the biggest losers if the Nelson Mandela Bay council does not adopt the adjustment budget today. Two meetings last week were adjourned without passing the amendments to the budget, which keeps spending at the municipality in limbo. The council will convene once again today in yet another attempt to pass the budget.



Municipal CFO Selwyn Thys explained that the adjustment budget gave the municipality an opportunity to move money from one department to another and incorporate grant funding. ..