Budget speech reflects reality of SA’s situation

In the days leading up to finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s inaugural budget speech on Wednesday, economists and analysts were expecting the worst.



The reason was that unemployment is at an all-time high, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to a year’s extension of the R350 social relief grant and there is a huge hole that needs to be plugged for SA to keep up with its loan repayments...