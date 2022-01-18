Coalitions are already starting to show cracks

In his book titled Future Reality of Coalitions in South Africa, the former executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, contends that one of the challenges with coalition governments in SA is that they are a convergence point of political parties that have minimal commonalities in terms of their vision for the country.



He further adds that political parties that are ideologically opposed are incapable of forming a stable coalition government, arguing that these ideological differences inform how parties make sense of the prevailing material conditions and the solutions required to change these conditions...