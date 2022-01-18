SA mohair industry hopes for another bumper year

Demand remains strong for ethically produced quality fibre

Sustainable farming practices will remain the priority for the South African mohair industry as it looks to keep the momentum of a bumper 2021 going into the new year.



Coming off a year of unprecedented price increases and growing international demand for the responsibly produced “diamond fibre”, the mohair industry has already seen success at farm level and hopes to extend its achievements to international markets as well...