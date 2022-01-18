SA mohair industry hopes for another bumper year
Demand remains strong for ethically produced quality fibre
Sustainable farming practices will remain the priority for the South African mohair industry as it looks to keep the momentum of a bumper 2021 going into the new year.
Coming off a year of unprecedented price increases and growing international demand for the responsibly produced “diamond fibre”, the mohair industry has already seen success at farm level and hopes to extend its achievements to international markets as well...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.