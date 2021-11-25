Crucial to move with haste in noodle saga
With two different noodle brands being probed for a link to the death of children, the investigation should be sped up while shops should be given the option to pull the products from the shelves themselves.
Five children who consumed instant noodles have died. Instead, the health department has refused to name the brands...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.