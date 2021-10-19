Parents must be on board for extended vaccine rollout

Since health minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday that children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible to get the Covid-19, there have been mixed feelings from the public, even from parents who are pro Covid vaccination. And the fears are centred around two things — the potential side-effects and the issue around consent.



Phaahla said the children would experience the same side-effects as adults, though studies have also shown rare cases of heart inflammation in young boys after receiving the second dose...