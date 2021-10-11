Unanswered questions about Mbizana millions

It has been two years since allegations first surfaced that premier Oscar Mabuyane, MEC Babalo Madikizela and the ANC improperly benefited from money siphoned from the Mbizana municipality.



The corruption claims by politically connected businessman Lonwabo Bam were investigated by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her report, released on Friday, paints a bleak picture of an organised network of corrupt officials and politicians working seamlessly to plunder state resources for their own benefit...