Coupled on the tote: Trump, Zuma are thoroughbred confidence tricksters
Asking people to donate money to them shows how shameless and entitled Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump are
The similarities between Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump become clearer by the day, not least in their current penchant for asking their working-class followers to send them money so they can stay out of jail.
Of course, there are some ways in which they are very different. Trump may have done the impossible — bankrupting a casino — but he never came close to bankrupting a whole country the way Zuma did...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.