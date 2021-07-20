Grievances of hospital staff must be taken seriously

It has been about 16 months since SA recorded its first case of Covid-19. Since then, we were thrust into a new way of life where masks became mandatory, thermometers were suddenly directed at our foreheads everywhere we went and the constant sanitising of hands became a norm.



It was then that PPE (personal protective equipment) became the new buzzword, particularly to the lay person who never had to consider its importance...