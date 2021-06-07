SA going down the pit toilet
My column today is about school toilets. Toilets are everything. We should all be up in arms about toilets. Sadly we are not.
If we continue to fail to build safe, clean and hygienic toilets in schools then we are not headed towards being the failed state that many now predict we will become...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.