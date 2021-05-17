SA may face a security threat from within ANC

Ten days ago voice notes purporting to be by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma did the rounds on social media.



They called on former Umkhonto we Sizwe members to rush to Nkandla to protect Zuma because his arrest for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission in defiance of a court order, was imminent. They claimed that the SA National Defence Force had been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to enforce this imminent arrest...

